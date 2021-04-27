Second basking shark found washed up on West Cork beach

A second basking shark has been found washed up on a West Cork beach, just days after one appeared on Inchydonney Beach.

The latest shark was found on the rocks near Harbour View Beach just outside Coutrmacsherry.

@nicklpayne there is another, basking shark, I think, washed up at the slip at harbour view in courtmacsherry Bay today.. pic.twitter.com/pGPDc3cN8E — Gavan O'Halloran (@GavanOH) April 26, 2021

Earlier last week, aerial footage emerged of two basking sharks circling a kayaker off the west coast of Cork.

The video, taken off the Red Strand Beach, showed what has now become an all too familiar sight in Irish coastal waters as sea temperatures have started to rise.

Basking sharks, which are the world's second-largest fish, can grow up to 40ft.

Sad event, but this basking shark that washed up in Cork on the weekend provided valuable info on the physiology and anatomy of these incredible animals. More knowledge = more effective conservation 🦈. Thanks Padraig @IWDGnews and @Corkcoco for help! @TCDZoology @IrishResearch pic.twitter.com/frTcCMPjsF — Nicholas Payne (@nicklpayne) April 26, 2021

They feed off our coastal waters between April and August every year.

According to the Shark Trust, basking sharks easily become entangled in fishing nets and ropes.

Unless fishermen are on hand to quickly release them, they often die.

Some manage to disentangle themselves, but you can sometimes see scarring and abrasions caused by nets on their dorsal fin.

Additional reporting by Neil Michael