WIT head 'disappointed' staff rejected merger terms for technological university 

The president of Waterford Institute of Technology has expressed his “disappointment” at academic staff’s rejection of the terms for its merger with IT Carlow.

The proposed Technological University of the South East was dealt another setback last Friday when academic staff at WIT rejected terms for the proposed amalgamation between it and IT Carlow.

The governing bodies of both institutes are meeting this week to decide whether to proceed with their proposed merger as planned. According to the current schedule, institutes are to be dissolved and the Technological University founded by next January.

Previously, when IT Carlow staff rejected the memorandum of understanding in 2019, plans to apply for university status were put on hold.

This morning WIT President Willie Donnelly expressed his disappointment at the result of the ballot and noted it had “low turnout”.

“I would like to express my disappointment that the MoU for the technological university for the South East has been rejected in a ballot by the WIT Teacher’s Union of Ireland (TUI) branch members.

“This postal ballot by the TUI to its Waterford branch members had a low turnout. There are 542 academic staff members at WIT. Just 110 votes were cast, half that of the 2019 ballot in which 93% of those balloted voted in favour of the MoU — which was essentially the same agreement.”

Mr Donnelly added: “It is important that we focus our energies on the delivery of the technological university so desperately needed for the region and I will continue to engage in an open and productive way to deliver a university of international standing for the region.” The Teachers Union of Ireland branch at WIT cited “treatment of members” serving on the amalgamation’s working groups as well as concerns regarding funding and governance. Concerns about the location of the future headquarters of the TUSEI are also at play.

Speaking on local radio station WLR FM, Waterford Minister of State Mary Butler said there had been a “negative narrative” around the merger in recent weeks which had been “completely unhelpful”.

Two weeks ago, members of Waterford City & County Council passed a motion calling on the Government to “clarify the funding and configuration arrangements” for the proposed Technological University before dissolving WIT.

“We have to respect the vote,” Ms Butler added, “but do those 60 people [who voted against] now jeopardise the future of education in the South East?”

The chief executive of Waterford Chamber has called on Minister Simon Harris to intervene and address the concerns of the staff.

Gerald Hurley said the business body has been awaiting more information on the funding and governance makeup of the technological university and believes the "lack of communication" is damaging confidence in the project. He further noted that last week's vote had a turnout half that of the number who turned out in 2019 when it was overwhelmingly passed.

"What has happened since? What has caused such a lack of confidence? I would take an educated guess that lack of communication is the answer.