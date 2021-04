A pilot project may be undertaken to allow outdoor dining in Mallow Town Park and also at a laneway in the town, which is adjacent to four restaurants.

A meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council heard a request from local businessman and Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Hayes to aid the restaurants as Covid-19 restrictions ease and outdoor dining kicks off.

He said that he had been speaking to the four restaurants adjacent to each other in the town’s main street and they were anxious to get back to business.

Mr Hayes said that they back on to a laneway, which would be an ideal location for outdoor dining. He said he’d seen something similar in operation in Dublin and was anxious that it be duplicated in Mallow.

“It would be gorgeous if it [the laneway] was done up and properly lit. I think there are real possibilities to do something special there,” Mr Hayes said.

The municipal district senior council official Mary Hayes said the officials were “very positively disposed” to creating such spaces for outdoor dining and she would look into the request.

Ms Hayes added that the council was looking at a possible pilot project for outdoor dining spaces in Mallow Town Park as the summer approaches and would come back to councillors with some suggestions on this.