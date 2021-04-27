Fears that historic Fermoy church roof and steeple could collapse

Fears that historic Fermoy church roof and steeple could collapse

There are fears the former Presentation Convent Church and its iconic steeple, in the town of Fermoy, could collapse if roof repair work isn't undertaken. Picture Dan Linehan

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 10:34
Sean O’Riordan

Council engineers are to inspect a historic building in North Cork amid concerns that its roof and iconic steeple could collapse.

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of the Fermoy Municipal District Council after it was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn.

He asked council officials that they would investigate the state of deterioration of the (former) Presentation Convent Church in Fermoy and its iconic steeple.

He said this was important on two counts. Safety was the main issue, he said, but the building was very important in terms of the heritage and history of the town.

The building has been a major staple in the town's skyline for generations, instantly recognisable to those who see it, whether passing through or native to the area.

Mr O'Flynn maintained a plan was needed to secure the structure in the short-term and for its restoration in the longer term.

“The roof and steeple are in a very bad condition. Slates are falling off and people are concerned, if left, the whole roof will fall in,” Mr O'Flynn added.

Municipal district officer Pauline Moriarty pointed out that the building is in private ownership, but she would get council engineers to inspect it.

She said it was under new ownership and she would liaise with the new owners as well because they might have their own plans to secure it.

Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy, who operates a business close to the building, said he fully supported the calls for action from Mr O'Flynn.

“I've had a lot of representations from local people on this,” Mr McCarthy said. 

“Hopefully we'll get a good outcome on it,” he added.

The building has to be taken in hand, Mr O'Flynn said.

"We cannot afford to lose it,” Mr O'Flynn added.

Read More

Corkman's Lego empire more than six years in the making

More in this section

Plans blocked to demolish hotel in Owenahincha to build houses Plans blocked to demolish hotel in Owenahincha to build houses
Killarney fires under control as questions remain over how blaze was tackled Killarney fires under control as questions remain over how blaze was tackled
'I love my country, but my country doesn't love my son' says Cork father of deaf child 'I love my country, but my country doesn't love my son' says Cork father of deaf child
Fears that historic Fermoy church roof and steeple could collapse

Washed up basking shark in Cork can help experts learn how best to conserve them

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 16
  • 41
  • 43
  • 47
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices