Fears that historic Fermoy church roof and steeple could collapse

Council engineers are to inspect a historic building in North Cork amid concerns that its roof and iconic steeple could collapse.

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of the Fermoy Municipal District Council after it was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn.

He asked council officials that they would investigate the state of deterioration of the (former) Presentation Convent Church in Fermoy and its iconic steeple.

He said this was important on two counts. Safety was the main issue, he said, but the building was very important in terms of the heritage and history of the town.

The building has been a major staple in the town's skyline for generations, instantly recognisable to those who see it, whether passing through or native to the area.

Mr O'Flynn maintained a plan was needed to secure the structure in the short-term and for its restoration in the longer term.

“The roof and steeple are in a very bad condition. Slates are falling off and people are concerned, if left, the whole roof will fall in,” Mr O'Flynn added.

Municipal district officer Pauline Moriarty pointed out that the building is in private ownership, but she would get council engineers to inspect it.

She said it was under new ownership and she would liaise with the new owners as well because they might have their own plans to secure it.

Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy, who operates a business close to the building, said he fully supported the calls for action from Mr O'Flynn.

“I've had a lot of representations from local people on this,” Mr McCarthy said.

“Hopefully we'll get a good outcome on it,” he added.

The building has to be taken in hand, Mr O'Flynn said.

"We cannot afford to lose it,” Mr O'Flynn added.