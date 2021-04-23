Witness appeal issued after Limerick house targeted in shooting incident

The suspect fled the scene on foot after the shooting in the direction of Childers road. 
No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 14:25
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after an alleged firearms incident in Ballinacurra, Co. Limerick last night. 

At around 3.30am, gardaí received reports of shots fired at the window of a house in the Greenmount area of Ballinacurra. 

The suspect fled the scene on foot after the shooting in the direction of Childers road. 

Gardaí said no person was reported injured during the incident. 

Investigations are ongoing but no arrests have been made to date. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

