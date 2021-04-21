UL students who attended street party sanctioned with academic probation and fines

University of Limerick (UL) sanctioned a number of students following the public order incident that took place in the Castletroy area in March.

Students received sanctions ranging from financial penalties to academic probation in connection with the street party at Carysfort Avenue, College Court, a housing estate adjacent to the University.

The street party on March 2 last led to five arrests, with more than 50 fixed penalty notices handed out by Gardaí to those in attendance.

Two of the arrests related to a drug seizure, with cocaine estimated to be worth €17,500 seized on the night.

Footage shared on social media showed fireworks being discharged on the street and a separate clip showed dozens of people singing and dancing, most without masks, on the night in question.

However, the University’s student publication Limerick Voice revealed today that none of those arrested by Gardaí were in fact students of the University.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched by the university to identify UL students who took part in the street party, which attracted widespread condemnation and anger.

A spokesperson for the university said “a number of students” received sanctions “ranging from academic probation to financial penalties” following the public order incident that took place in the Castletroy area.

“These students were officially reported, investigated and found to have “broken the UL Code of Conduct relating to the current Covid-19 environment.”

However, the university declined to elaborate further on the specific nature of the sanctions and on the number of students fined.

UL will take action with strong disciplinary measures against any student who has been found to have breached public health guidelines.

Students at UL are subject to a Code of Conduct. — Professor Kerstin Mey (@ULPresident) March 2, 2021

The university’s student handbook said financial penalties for breaches of the Code of Conduct are capped at 10% of the annual student contribution of €3,000, meaning fines imposed amounted to a maximum of €300.

It is understood that students on academic probation can incur further sanctions if they are brought to the attention of the university via the disciplinary process again.

University of Limerick Interim President Professor Kerstin Mey committed to taking action

Last month, the Interim President of UL, Prof Kerstin Mey, vowed to take "strong disciplinary measures against any student who has been found to have breached public health guidelines."

The university said students found to have attended the gathering in College Court on March 3 could face suspension, pending a full investigation, or possible expulsion from the university.

Data released to the Irish Examiner under the Freedom of Information Act shows just 10 students were investigated for, and found to be in breach of, UL's Code of Conduct between March of last year and the end of February 2021.

As of April 14, a further four cases were "in process."

The university has not yet answered a request for the number of students who were investigated following the College Court gathering on March 2.