UCC named one of the world's most sustainable universities

University College Cork (UCC) has been ranked as one of the top universities in the world for making an impact on creating a sustainable future.

The university ranked eighth in a global ranking of 1,000 universities measured as part of the Times Higher Education (THE) prestigious Impact Rankings, published today.

The rankings assess universities against progress towards the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Across 18 different rankings, four Irish universities achieved eight top 10 positions.

“We are proud to be in the top 10 universities in the world that are making an impact towards creating a sustainable future for our planet,” said Professor John O’Halloran, interim president of UCC.

“Over a decade ago, and together with our students, we set this university on a path that could inspire and lead change.

“Our teaching, research, and public engagement has been assessed as world class and we are proud to be Ireland’s leading university making an impact towards a sustainable world.”

UCC also finished in the world’s top three for ‘responsible consumption and production’ and ‘life on land’.

The University of Limerick, UCC and University College Dublin also finished in the world’s top 20 for ‘sustainable cities and communities’.

Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, said: “Sustainability is a significant economic and social challenge, and I look forward to working with the university sector and our partners in research and innovation to tackle it head-on.”

Sustainability is a key priority for Irish University Association (IUA) members, it said in a statement.

It is delighted to partner with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the “Campus Living Labs'' sustainability project as part of their National Waste Prevention Programme.

“The 2-year project which started in April aims to deliver evidence to inform campus sustainability programmes and foster and advance activities that will introduce systemic change in preventing waste and increasing recycling on campus.

“The promotion of sustainability in production and consumption can contribute significantly to waste prevention.”