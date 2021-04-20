Jailhouse Rock: Prison officers record a song for those who lost loved ones to Covid

The choir was formed over twenty years ago and comprises of both serving and retired officers 
Members of Cork Prison Officers Male Voice Choir shared their rendition of ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ on the choir’s Facebook page

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 19:18
Nicole Glennon

A group of prison officers have come together virtually to record a song dedicated to frontline workers and those who lost loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of Cork Prison Officers Male Voice Choir shared their rendition of ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ on the choir’s Facebook page, dedicating it to all who have lost loved ones, are feeling lonely or isolated, and most especially to all frontline workers.” 

In March of last year, the choir was forced to cancel its weekly rehearsals at Collin's Barracks. 

"We never envisaged we would still be apart over 12 months later,” the choir posted on its Facebook page, adding members were “looking forward to brighter days ahead.” 

Fifteen members recorded their individual parts for the video, with Brian Whyte of Copperalley Studios combining the videos and bringing them “together while staying apart.” 

Members were accompanied by musical director Jackie O’Connell and her daughter Sarah on violin, with member Tom Foster on the keys.

The choir, which was formed over twenty years ago, comprises of both serving and retired officers. 

