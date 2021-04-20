Postal sorting office in Cobh to close

An Post says no jobs will be lost as a result of the closure, which sparked questions about the continuity of delivery in the town
Postal sorting office in Cobh to close

An Post confirmed plans to 'move its Cobh delivery office' to Little Island in the coming weeks. File Picture.

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 16:38
Ryan O’Rourke

A postal sorting office in Cobh, Co Cork, is set to close, prompting criticism about the continuation of services in the area.

However, An Post said no jobs would be lost and staff would be redeployed to the nearby sorting office in Little Island.

A spokesperson for An Post confirmed the move, which will see the entire office’s workforce transition to the new site.

“As part of the ongoing transformation of our Cork mail services, An Post plans to move its Cobh delivery office to a purpose-fitted location at our Little Island mail facility. 

"Some 14 staff are expected to make the move to the new location in May. Discussions on details of the move commenced this week,” the spokesperson said.

“The postal operatives currently located at the Cobh DSU in the Ticknock Retail Park in the town will work from Little Island and service Cobh town and surroundings from their new base,” they added.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock criticised the move on social media and followed up by saying he had been informed there would be no job losses, but called for more clarity on service deliveries on the situation.

"I am told that workers will be redeployed to Little Island. I understand that there will not be any job losses, and I understand that negotiations are ongoing in relation to how that redeployment of workers will actually play out in terms of the delivery of parcels and post for the citizens of the Great Island,” Mr Sherlock said.

"So this is a little bit of a transitional process because we don't have certainty on what this actually means for postal users and for residents in Cobh, just yet. There's a way to go on that but I am assured that there will be no job losses, and that there is a negotiation ongoing in respect of what this redeployment looks like,” he added.

Read More

Cork man warns of alleged rental scam seeking personal documents 

More in this section

House model and key in home insurance broker agent hand or in salesman person. Real estate agent offer house, property insuranc Cork man warns of alleged rental scam seeking personal documents 
Ryanair casts doubt on Cork Airport base reopening this year Ryanair casts doubt on Cork Airport base reopening this year
Community rally around 'superhero' five-year-old with incurable disease Community rally around 'superhero' five-year-old with incurable disease
place: cobhorganisation: an post
Postal sorting office in Cobh to close

Public warning to 'park smart' after spate of West Cork thefts

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices