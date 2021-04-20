Postal sorting office in Cobh to close

A postal sorting office in Cobh, Co Cork, is set to close, prompting criticism about the continuation of services in the area.

However, An Post said no jobs would be lost and staff would be redeployed to the nearby sorting office in Little Island.

A spokesperson for An Post confirmed the move, which will see the entire office’s workforce transition to the new site.

“As part of the ongoing transformation of our Cork mail services, An Post plans to move its Cobh delivery office to a purpose-fitted location at our Little Island mail facility.

"Some 14 staff are expected to make the move to the new location in May. Discussions on details of the move commenced this week,” the spokesperson said.

“The postal operatives currently located at the Cobh DSU in the Ticknock Retail Park in the town will work from Little Island and service Cobh town and surroundings from their new base,” they added.

I am hearing that the sorting office in Cobh will close on the 14th May? What about people’s livelihoods and the constant promise of delivery of services locally @AnPostRS @Postvox ?@irishexaminer @CobhHarCham @CobhEdition @CobhTownBiz — Seán Sherlock TD (@seansherlocktd) April 20, 2021

Labour TD Seán Sherlock criticised the move on social media and followed up by saying he had been informed there would be no job losses, but called for more clarity on service deliveries on the situation.

"I am told that workers will be redeployed to Little Island. I understand that there will not be any job losses, and I understand that negotiations are ongoing in relation to how that redeployment of workers will actually play out in terms of the delivery of parcels and post for the citizens of the Great Island,” Mr Sherlock said.

"So this is a little bit of a transitional process because we don't have certainty on what this actually means for postal users and for residents in Cobh, just yet. There's a way to go on that but I am assured that there will be no job losses, and that there is a negotiation ongoing in respect of what this redeployment looks like,” he added.