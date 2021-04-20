Cork man warns of alleged rental scam seeking personal documents 

James said he was asked to send his passport details and a copy of a utility bill to the alleged landlord and that "waved flags" for him.

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 15:30
Steve Neville

Gardaí are investigating reports of accommodation fraud in Cork City.

It comes as a father of two spoke of an alleged rental scam he came across while looking for a property for his family.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that they are investigating “a number of incidents of accommodation fraud that have been reported since the beginning of the year”.

A spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing and that no arrests have been made. 

“If persons feel they have been the victim of crime, they are asked to report this to their local garda station,” the spokesperson added.

Speaking on Tuesday about an alleged scam, father of two James said that he was asked to send documentation after seeing one property listed for rent in Cork City.

He said that he was asked to send his passport details and a copy of a utility bill to the alleged landlord.

“That waved flags then because most normal people wouldn’t look for that,” he said.

“So I drove to the property and I knocked on the door. I asked the girl was her house for rent. And it was news to her.

“She rang the guards and the guards said that there is a bit of a thing going on at the moment.” 

James said that only the outside of the property was advertised in the listing.

He told to The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM that people would be vulnerable to fall for such a scam as it is “so hard to get anywhere” to rent.

Crime prevention

Gardaí have also issued crime prevention advice saying that people should never send money to a third party unless they can trust them.

Gardaí added that people should:

  • Be wary of unsolicited contacts or where the contact appears to be based in other jurisdictions.
  • Be wary when the avenues for contacting the other party are limited.
  • Push for direct answers and if responses are vague disengage immediately.
  • Never give personal, financial or security information to persons who are unknown to you.

Gardaí reminded people that “if it sounds too good to be true it probably is”.

Public warning to 'park smart' after spate of West Cork thefts

