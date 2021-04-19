Body found in search for woman on Comeragh Mountains

A body has been discovered during the search for a missing female mountain runner in the Comeragh Mountains, gardaí have confirmed.
A multiagency search operation has been ongoing in the area since Sunday following a missing person report.
In a statement, a garda spokesman confirmed that the scene has since been preserved following the discovery of a body.
“No further information is available at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.”
Up to 50 people including the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA), Search And Rescue Dog Association Ireland (SADRA), Rescue 117 of the Irish Coast Guard and local gardaí were involved in the search operation.
The woman, who is understood to be in her 40s and from along the Tipperary/Waterford border, was last seen at around 12.45pm on Sunday.
She was due to return from her run along the Coumshingaun Loop trail at 2pm but when her husband did not hear from her he alerted emergency services at 3pm.