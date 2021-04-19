Cork City Hall and Páirc Uí Chaoimh to facilitate vaccinations for 65-69 year olds

The two centres will begin vaccinating 65-69 year old this week
Vaccination clinic in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 18:47
Caitlín Griffin

The vaccination centre at Cork City Hall will begin vaccinating people in the 65 to 69 cohort from Tuesday, April 20.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is set to begin vaccinating the same age group the following day on Wednesday, April 21.

The centres have been established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

Only those who have received confirmation from the HSE will be allowed to attend the vaccination centres where they will be required to bring photo ID, as walk-ins will not be facilitated.

Details regarding the opening of additional vaccination centres by the region's hospital group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will be announced at a later stage. 

Earlier this month, Cork City Hall saw the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers.

Both centres will have 30 booths and will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 per day if needed.

The other hubs in the county are at the Munster Technological University campus in Bishopstown, Mallow GAA Club and Bantry Primary Care Centre.

