Gardaí seek help in finding missing Kerry teenager

Jennifer Dunkova went missing from her home in Tralee, Co Kerry on Tuesday.
Gardaí seek help in finding missing Kerry teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jennifer Dunkova

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 14:47
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jennifer Dunkova.

Ms Dunkova went missing from her home in Tralee, Co Kerry on Tuesday.

She is is described as being 5' 5" in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Jennifer was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Forbes to host major event in Limerick following controversial article Forbes to host major event in Limerick following controversial article
'Screaming fundamentalists' have taken over some church parishes, warns Waterford Dean 'Screaming fundamentalists' have taken over some church parishes, warns Waterford Dean
Firefighter stock Fire warning issued after West Cork blaze threatens homes and popular tourist attraction
Gardaí seek help in finding missing Kerry teenager

New special school to open in Cork after families left without places

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

  • 4
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices