New special school to open in Cork after families left without places

A new special school is set to open in Cork, and intensive work is under way to ensure the additional places are established as early as possible for the 2021/22 school year, according to the Department of Education.

To meet the immediate needs of families in the area, 60 additional special school placements will be created for this September, through both the new school and increased placements.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, and Josepha Madigan, the Minister for Special Education, announced on Friday that a new school with 48 places will open at an existing site in Carrigaline.

This school, to be based in the existing Gaelscoil building, will provide for the needs of children with autism and general learning disability up to eighteen years of age 18.

There will also be a change to the designation of St Mary’s Special School in Rochestown to cater for children with a dual diagnosis of learning disability and autism.

This means an additional 12 new places have become available for September 2021.

Families' campaign

The news follows campaigning from the families locally who said their children were being denied an appropriate education due to a lack of special school places.

Some families were instead being offered home tuition, which was described as “unacceptable” at an Oireachtas committee this week.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, Darragh Murphy, 14, from Ballinlough, was one child left without a school place for a second year in a row.

Priority will now be given to the children who currently do not have an offer of a school place for next September, according to the Department of Education.

It will continue discussions with patron bodies in order to identify a patron for the new special school in Carrigaline.

An announcement will be made in this regard shortly, it added in a statement.

Ms Foley said: “I want to thank all of the parents, schools, patron bodies and other stakeholders in Cork for their ongoing engagement with the Department and with the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).”

Difficult period

“I know that this has been a difficult period for many students and their families in Cork who have been unable to secure a suitable placement, and I am pleased that there has been progress made in addressing this.”

“In particular, I want to thank both the Brothers of Charity, the principal and the Board of Management of St Mary’s Special School for their willingness to engage on expansion of their school designation.”

Ms Madigan said: "There is a shortage of special school places in the Cork area this year. Many students who should have a special school place are unable to secure one.

"Meeting this shortfall has been a priority for me and everyone in the Department.

We have heard the voices of parents and families about how this has impacted on their lives and the lives of their families.

Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O’Sullivan said it has been well documented in recent months that 23 families found themselves with no school place for September for their children with special needs.

“This was unacceptable," he said.

“I am glad that all stakeholders have worked together to resolve the situation. It is now imperative that work proceeds with refurbishing the new building, hiring the appropriate staff and ensuring that these children get the education they deserve.”

“No child or parent should have to fight for their right to an education. It is a fundamental constitutional right for all. We should not have to be reminded of that.”