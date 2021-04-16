Kerry clinic offering antigen tests so couples can attend pregnancy scans together

A women’s health clinic in Kerry is now offering antigen tests to partners of pregnant women so they can attend scans together.

This contrasts with the situation in many maternity hospitals where women have attended scans alone since the start of the pandemic.

Until recently, this was the case in all hospitals but some, including Kerry University Hospital and Cork University Maternity Hospital, have now lifted restrictions for parts of the pregnancy journey.

The decrease in Covid case numbers in Kerry led the private Scotia women’s health clinic to re-assess their own restrictions. Since the end of March, partners who wish to attend a scan can now opt to take an antigen test to show they are infection-free.

Antigen tests offer Covid-19 results in about 20 minutes.

And while studies show they are not as accurate as the standard PCR test when used with asymptomatic people, they have been recommended for wider use in Ireland.

Practice manager Orla Enright said during the pandemic, partners waited in the car park while the women came inside for the scans. This limited the numbers of people coming into the practice.

She said: “It used to really bother our staff if a woman was here getting bad news alone. And when someone was losing a baby, then she would have to go out in the car park and explain it all.”

And she said men whose partners went through the whole pregnancy during the pandemic never got to hear their baby’s heartbeat.

“That is so tough,” she said.

The clinic orders the tests from Irish company Creative Healthcare so everyone uses the same one. The couple can collect it and the partner does the test at home.

The clinic would advise anyone who tests positive to arrange a PCR test, but so far that has not happened.

Ms Enright said they tried giving the tests in the car park but it wasn’t practical.

On the day she spoke to the Irish Examiner, five couples attended anomaly scans together.

She said: “They were not complaining at all. I think they would have done anything to come in.”

Staff in the clinic have also noticed the women are happier, Ms Enright said.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer, said he would not advise maternity hospitals to offer PCR tests to partner at this time. Picture: Leon Farrell

Restrictions on partners coming into maternity hospitals for scans and during the labour process has been much criticised.

But yesterday, the HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry doubled down on the remaining restrictions.

Asked at a press briefing if the HSE would advise hospitals to offer PCR tests to partners, he said: “Not at this point in time.”

He said: “We are going now on public health advice. We want partners to visit and we want to ease this further when it is safe.”