Former members of Blarney hotel take court action for membership fees 

The Blarney Hotel, Golf, Leisure. Co Cork. The HSE plan to convert the hotel to a nursing unit.

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 11:34
Ciarán Sunderland

Former members of the Blarney Hotel, Golf Resort and Leisure centre are taking court action to claim their membership fees after the site was sold to the HSE last month. 

The amounts owed to former members range between €100 for individual members and as much as €1,000 for some families.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said a solicitors letter was sent to the former owners to request a date for repayment but received no reply. 

The Cork TD said the former members have been left with no option due to a lack of cooperation and communication. 

"It is unfortunate that former members of the Blarney Hotel, Golf Resort Leisure centre have to resort to court action to reclaim money that is clearly owed to them. 

"But they really have no option at this point. The hotel has been sold, the workers have been repaid, the customers have asked for satisfaction, but haven't even had the decency of a reply. 

"So, last night's meeting unanimously decided for appeals to the Small Claims Court. So that's the next step now," said Cork TD Mick Barry. 

Individual claims are expected in the Small Claims Court in next few weeks. 

The HSE purchased the hotel site for €3m earlier this month after a year of uncertainty for the hotel's staff.

The hotel remained closed after its regular seasonal closure in January 2020 along with an indefinite closure of the resort’s leisure and gym complex leading to the 80-or-so staff to express concerns for their jobs.

There have been several rumours about the hotel's future over the last 12-months or so, including that it was being considered as a direct provision centre and for local authority housing.

But the hotel went on the market earlier this year and has been taken over last month by the HSE.

