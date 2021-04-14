West Cork man dies after fall from roof he was power-washing

An elderly man has died in West Cork on Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of a two-storey house while power-washing.
The accident, which occurred at a detached house opposite St Mary’s national school in Ballineen, near Dunmanway, just before 3pm, was witnessed by dozens of school children and their parents at school collection time.
The man, who is in his 70s and originally from the general Dunmanway area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The alarm was raised when the man was seen falling from the roof onto concrete below.
A massive emergency response was activated, with a Rapid Response vehicle, which is based in Dunmanway, arriving on the scene within six minutes of the alarm being raised.
The Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance landed in a field next to the local church.
Medical personnel, including Dr Jason Van Der Velde, a local GP, an advanced paramedic and two off-duty first responders, rendered medical assistance, including CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body is expected to be removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.
Gardaí were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon as a matter of routine following a sudden death. They are expected to prepare a file for the coroner’s court in due course.