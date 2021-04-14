West Cork man dies after fall from roof he was power-washing

The accident was witnessed by dozens of school children and their parents at school collection time at St Mary’s national school in Ballineen, near Dunmanway
West Cork man dies after fall from roof he was power-washing

The body is expected to be removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 16:15
Eoin English

An elderly man has died in West Cork on Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of a two-storey house while power-washing.

The accident, which occurred at a detached house opposite St Mary’s national school in Ballineen, near Dunmanway, just before 3pm, was witnessed by dozens of school children and their parents at school collection time.

The man, who is in his 70s and originally from the general Dunmanway area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alarm was raised when the man was seen falling from the roof onto concrete below.

A massive emergency response was activated, with a Rapid Response vehicle, which is based in Dunmanway, arriving on the scene within six minutes of the alarm being raised.

Air ambulance

The Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance landed in a field next to the local church.

Medical personnel, including Dr Jason Van Der Velde, a local GP, an advanced paramedic and two off-duty first responders, rendered medical assistance, including CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body is expected to be removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination. 

Gardaí were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon as a matter of routine following a sudden death. They are expected to prepare a file for the coroner’s court in due course.

Read More

Arlene Foster describes family’s distress over celebrity doctor’s ‘affair’ tweet

More in this section

Cork Airport to close for 10 weeks for €30m upgrade of main runway Cork Airport to close for 10 weeks for €30m upgrade of main runway
New walk-in Covid test centre opens in West Cork New walk-in Covid test centre opens in West Cork
An Bord Pleanála won't appeal successful challenge to Cork incinerator permission An Bord Pleanála won't appeal successful challenge to Cork incinerator permission
accidentplace: dunmanway
West Cork man dies after fall from roof he was power-washing

Low flying helicopters over Cork City prompt amusement and speculation

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices