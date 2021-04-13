Cork's Anglesea Street to be renamed MacSwiney Street following council vote

Cork city councillors have voted unanimously to change the name of Anglesea Street to MacSwiney Street.

At a meeting on Monday evening, councillors signalled their intention to move forward with the name change to honour the family of Cork’s most famous Lord Mayor, Terence McSwiney.

The street, on which a Garda Station, Cork City Fire Brigade’s HQ, the Cork Courthouse and the main entrance to Cork City Hall are all located, will now likely become MacSwiney Street sometime next year.

Proposals to rename the thoroughfare had originally been drawn up by Sinn Féin councillors Kenneth Collins and Henry Cremin back in 2019.

Mr Collins welcomed the council's decision, saying it was a "small but historic and symbolic change" that would be almost as much about the former Lord Mayor's family as the man himself.

"What Terence MacSwiney did for the city and the country was significant

"He was at the front of things, but the family were by his side throughout, so this is for them as well," Mr Collins said.

"The change is about him and the family, and the backing and support that they had.

"I'm delighted to have my name on the motion."

Independent councillor and historian Kieran McCarthy said that the public would be informed of the progress of the name change at every step of the way.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr McCarthy too highlighted the fact that the name change was to honour the entire MacSwiney family.

"I would like that the paperwork that’s sent out to the public on this once it’s sanctioned here this evening will allude to the fact that this is about the MacSwiney family and not just the individual," he said.

There was some slight disagreement among the councillors as to the correct Irish translation of the new street name.

It was proposed as 'Sráid Mhic Shuibhne', however, after review, the translation is likely to be 'Sráid na Suibhneach'.

Now that the vote has been passed, the local authority will notify the public of the move.

As this process can only take place within the first three months of the year, the Council will issue a public notice of the proposal, and invite submissions on it in writing from members of the public early next year.

Once all submissions have been considered, a final decision on the name change will be made.