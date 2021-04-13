Paltry grants for Cork arts not meeting 'huge demand'

Huge volume of applications for arts grants is creating a 'loaves and fishes' situation and needs further funding, Cork County Council is told
Paltry grants for Cork arts not meeting 'huge demand'


Cork-based actor John McCarthy, whose play CITY s available to stream via the Everyman from April 16-25. Independent councillor Paul Hayes said many artists had produced online creations during the Covid-19 restrictions, which people were grateful for. Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 14:25
Sean O’Riordan

The huge volume of applications for arts grants is creating a "loaves and fishes" situation.

The vast increase has prompted a number of Cork county councillors to say they'll need to set more money aside at budget time to prop up the arts community in the years ahead.

However, increasing such funding prompted a row between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the level of money of Local Property Tax (LPT) charges, used to provide such grant-aid.

Fianna Fáil councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy, chairman of the council's arts special purposes committee, said the level of submissions had led to “a loaves and fishes” distribution of the €137,000 set aside for artists and musicians this year.

“The funding is not sufficient enough for the numbers [of applications] coming in. It simply isn't enough. It's coming to the fore as a really big issue,” Mr Murphy said.

Huge demand

“It's clear there's a huge demand out there. More money needs to go into the arts at budget time,” Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan said.

“It's been incredibly difficult for our artists and musicians during the current pandemic. At budget time we need more money allocated to the arts,” Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said.

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said many artists had produced online creations during the Covid-19 restrictions, which people were grateful for. “We've really had to rely on the arts over the last year or so to support our sanity,” he added.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said funding came through the LPT for such groups and Fianna Fáil shouldn't be moaning about not having enough money for the arts when they didn't want any increases in the LPT. His party leader on the council, councillor John Paul O'Shea, agreed.

Seamus McGrath, his counterpart in Fianna Fáil, maintained there was just €800,000 extra gained by higher rate of LPT proposed by Fine Gael compared to the one Fianna Fáil wanted.

“Baloney,” retorted Kevin Murphy, which led Mr McGrath to accuse him of “immature comments".

Mayor of County Cork Mary Linehan-Foley said they were working “together in Government” and should adopt the same policy in the council.

Read More

John McCarthy: 'I definitely haven’t felt that theatre is dying on its feet' 

More in this section

Coroners consider holding inquests into nursing home Covid-19 deaths Coroners consider holding inquests into nursing home Covid-19 deaths
Taoiseach to review East Cork school capacity after meeting principals Taoiseach to review East Cork school capacity after meeting principals
Cork councillors lash proposed dilution of powers for housing Cork councillors lash proposed dilution of powers for housing
arts#covid-19organisation: cork county council
FILE PHOTO Dingle Sea Safari has said that reports of Fungie being missing are not true, as the popular dolphin was spotted yest

Friendly dolphin spotted off Cork coast isn't Fungie, researchers say

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices