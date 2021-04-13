Paltry grants for Cork arts not meeting 'huge demand'

The huge volume of applications for arts grants is creating a "loaves and fishes" situation.

The vast increase has prompted a number of Cork county councillors to say they'll need to set more money aside at budget time to prop up the arts community in the years ahead.

However, increasing such funding prompted a row between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the level of money of Local Property Tax (LPT) charges, used to provide such grant-aid.

Fianna Fáil councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy, chairman of the council's arts special purposes committee, said the level of submissions had led to “a loaves and fishes” distribution of the €137,000 set aside for artists and musicians this year.

“The funding is not sufficient enough for the numbers [of applications] coming in. It simply isn't enough. It's coming to the fore as a really big issue,” Mr Murphy said.

Huge demand

“It's clear there's a huge demand out there. More money needs to go into the arts at budget time,” Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan said.

“It's been incredibly difficult for our artists and musicians during the current pandemic. At budget time we need more money allocated to the arts,” Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said.

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said many artists had produced online creations during the Covid-19 restrictions, which people were grateful for. “We've really had to rely on the arts over the last year or so to support our sanity,” he added.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said funding came through the LPT for such groups and Fianna Fáil shouldn't be moaning about not having enough money for the arts when they didn't want any increases in the LPT. His party leader on the council, councillor John Paul O'Shea, agreed.

Seamus McGrath, his counterpart in Fianna Fáil, maintained there was just €800,000 extra gained by higher rate of LPT proposed by Fine Gael compared to the one Fianna Fáil wanted.

“Baloney,” retorted Kevin Murphy, which led Mr McGrath to accuse him of “immature comments".

Mayor of County Cork Mary Linehan-Foley said they were working “together in Government” and should adopt the same policy in the council.