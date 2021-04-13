Online planning system in Cork would save 'paperwork, time, carbon footprint'

Cork councillors move to allow people to lodge planning applications online in bid to simplify current 'very cumbersome' paper system that leaves 'large carbon footprint'
A map of the N/M20 Cork to Limerick road- and rail-based options. Online planning applications in Cork are the future, according to councillors, who said the M20 online consultation process proved successful.

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 20:30
Sean O’Riordan

Plans are being drawn up to allow people to lodge planning applications online in Co Cork from next year, thus reducing huge volumes of paperwork, time and carbon footprint.

Several councillors agreed with Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden when he said it was time planning applications were allowed to be made online, like other online advances which had been necessitated by Covid-19.

The current system is very cumbersome and leaves a large carbon footprint because of the huge amount of paper which is used. 

"With Covid, people have embraced technology. An example is the successful M20 [proposed Cork – Limerick motorway] online public consultation process,” Mr Madden said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said while he would welcome an online option, it would be important that a paper option be kept as well because some people may not have access to broadband.

“Currently, six hard copies are also required for statutory agencies with a planning application. I can't see why that can't be done digitally,” he said.

Michael Lynch, the council's head of planning, said plans were being drawn up to roll out a new online application from next year.

National e-planning portal

He said the Local Government Management Agency is currently developing a national e-planning portal to facilitate the move to electronic submission of planning applications.

Planning and development regulations will have to be amended to facilitate e-planning, Mr Lynch said.

He said it is also likely hard copy planning applications will continue to be accepted.

“In this context it would appear, initially at least, e-planning is not a replacement, but an additional facility for the acceptance of planning applications,” Mr Lynch added.

