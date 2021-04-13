Friendly dolphin spotted off Cork coast isn't Fungie, researchers say

Observers thought they might have found the missing bottlenose when a solitary dolphin was seen following a boat some 48km south of the Old Head of Kinsale 
Friendly dolphin spotted off Cork coast isn't Fungie, researchers say

Videos captured over the weekend led some people to wonder whether Fungie may have relocated from Dingle in Kerry to Kinsale in Cork. File Picture: Sean Manion/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 11:20
Steven Heaney

A friendly dolphin spotted off the Kinsale coast over the last few days is not Fungie, marine biologists have said.

The Ocean Research and Conservation Association (OCRA) say they have analysed the markings on the dolphin using special imaging technology, and have concluded that Fungie hasn’t controversially relocated from Kerry to Cork.

Observers thought they might have found the missing bottlenose when a solitary dolphin was seen following a boat some 48km south of the Old Head of Kinsale – behaviour similar to what made Fungie so famous. 

However, using images and stills from the video of the dolphin seen off the Cork coast, OCRA was able to show that this dolphin bears individual distinctive markings on its dorsal fin.

Fungie had no such markings on his fin.

Fungie also bore dark grey colouring underneath his eye, whereas the Kinsale dolphin has light, white colourings.

The famous Dingle dolphin has been missing from the Kingdom for roughly six months, leaving his fans to speculate as to his whereabouts.

OCRA researchers are doing their part to find out what became of Fungie. They are asking people to download their observers app wherein videos and images of any dolphins sightings can be logged, catalogued and shared using the hashtag #FindFungie.

In the meantime, the group has set up a Twitter poll to find a name for the playful Kinsale porpoise. 

Two names are currently in a dead-heat with 35.7% of the vote – Finn and Rebel. 

Read More

What Fungie did for us: How the Dingle dolphin left us with a parting gift

More in this section

Taoiseach to review East Cork school capacity after meeting principals Taoiseach to review East Cork school capacity after meeting principals
Cork councillors lash proposed dilution of powers for housing Cork councillors lash proposed dilution of powers for housing
Lack of doses forces Kerry's biggest vaccine centre to close for a week Lack of doses forces Kerry's biggest vaccine centre to close for a week
fungie the dolphinplace: corkplace: kerryplace: dingleplace: kinsale
Friendly dolphin spotted off Cork coast isn't Fungie, researchers say

Coroners consider holding inquests into nursing home Covid-19 deaths

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices