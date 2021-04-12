Taoiseach to review East Cork school capacity after meeting principals

As all schools reopened fully for the first day this year, the Taoiseach has committed to examining school capacity problems in East Cork.

It is estimated that 150 children in the area have yet to secure a school place for September and there are fears some may have to travel outside their local area to be educated.

Micheál Martin, alongside Education Minister Norma Foley, spoke with eight principals in the area to discuss the shortage of secondary school places, which is being blamed on the rapidly growing population.

Principals from St. Aloysius College, Colaiste Muire, Christian Brothers Secondary School, St. Mary's High School, Carrignafoy Community College, St. Colman's Community College Carrigtwohill Community College Pobailscoil na Trionoide attended.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that ongoing population growth in the region is putting a strain on the school system and there is growing pressure on places.

Alongside the development of the Carrigtwohill Community College Complex, the Taoiseach acknowledged the need for additional schools and said the Government will ensure that the necessary supports will be made available.

Norma Foley said the Department of Education recognised the school capacity projections and was committed to co-ordinating with schools in east Cork to overcome the issues raised.

The meeting was organised by James O’Connor TD welcomed the meeting who highlighted “the great deal of stress” this has had on affected families in east Cork.

A number of issues affect demand for secondary school places in East Cork, with demand particularly pronounced between Midleton and Carrigtwohill.

Research carried out by the East Cork Secondary School groups pinpoints the demand, suggesting there are insufficient school places now, and in the future, to meet the surrounding areas.

New housing developments have attracted young families, and more than 8,500 residential units are currently zoned for development between Carrigtwohill and Midleton.

East Cork Educate Together Secondary School group previously told the Irish Examiner children in the area are often left without a secondary school place until well into the year, and “some do not find places at all.”

“Other students are forced to take up places in Cork city schools and begin their day at 5.30 am,” Niamh Wylde, spokeswoman for the group said.

Additional reporting by Jess Casey, Education Correspondent