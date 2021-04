Gardaí and veterinary staff joined forces today to save a trapped swan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork this morning.

A white mute swan became entangled in the netting which surrounds the astroturf pitches at the home of Cork GAA.

The swan was removed for checkup at the veterinary hospital. Picture: Larry Cummins

Staff from the Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital on Vicars Road worked to free the young animal and were assisted by members of the gardaí.

The mute swan was eventually cut free from the netting and was taken back to the vet clinic to be checked over.