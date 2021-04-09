Waterford's mass vaccination hub unexpectedly closes for business

Waterford’s mass vaccination centre has been unexpectedly closed for business twice this week, and will remain closed this Saturday.

The establishment of the centre, situated at the WIT arena, was announced in February and billed as having capacity to deliver roughly 3,000 vaccines per day.

However, on both Tuesday and Thursday of this week, the centre was closed early for the day, despite staff on site being rostered for 12-hour shifts, from 8am until 8pm.

Staff, including security, administrative and Defence Forces workers, were similarly informed on Thursday that the centre would remain shut on Saturday.

The HSE said of the closure that “supply of vaccines will be the only limiting factor”, while it’s understood that the staff sent home were informed that the operation of the centre is “a learning process”, with multiple IT and startup problems to be ironed out.

A HSE spokesperson said it’s “important to note that vaccination centres are currently engaged in the vaccination of cohorts 2 and 4 primarily”. Those cohorts refer to frontline workers and those at very high risk should they contract the virus.

“They (the centres) are not yet open for the larger population cohorts which will happen in the coming weeks as vaccine supply increases,” the spokesperson added.

“While a particular centre may not be open every day in the current phase of the programme, no centre will be closed,” they said.

It’s understood that just over 100 people were vaccinated at the site on Monday of this week.

The centre is currently administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

There are roughly 20 staff working at the centre, a combination of workers redeployed from elsewhere within the HSE and agency staff from companies such as CPL Recruitment.

There are 40 pods at the centre, supported by staff from the Defence Forces.

While the vaccination hub appears to be encountering problems, a new asymptomatic walk-in centre for Covid testing is set to go live at the same venue this Saturday, April 10.

The new centre is one of four due to go live on Saturday, with the others being in Dublin and Limerick city. Those with symptoms of the virus are not being catered for at the facilities, which were first launched around the country a number of weeks ago on a temporary basis.

WIT was among the first cohort of 37 mass vaccination centres announced in mid-February, with a billed capacity to vaccinate 40 people every 10 minutes once fully operational.