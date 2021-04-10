Hiqa fails nursing home on every single count after inspection 

Hiqa has issued one a damning inspection report to a Munster nursing home that failed everything it was inspected for.

There was “no clear management structure in place” when inspectors turned up unannounced at Cahercalla Community Hospital and Hospice in Co Clare on January 20.

The health watchdog found management of a Covid-19 outbreak at the time of the inspection was “chaotic and disorganised”.

And as well limited social engagement between residents and “inadequately supported and supervised” staff, inspectors also found staff were “disrespectful and abrupt” towards residents.

Written warning

The health watchdog was so concerned about matters at the home that it not only asked for urgent action plans to be put in place but it also issued the centre with a written warning.

Hiqa also noted: “Inspectors were not assured that staff were appropriately trained and supervised, with particular regard to infection prevention and control practice.

There was no plan or training schedule in place to ensure that all staff were kept updated with best practice in infection prevention and control or in the care of residents in relation to the management of Covid-19."

Inspectors reported staff for not following basic infection prevention measures, including social distancing, mask wearing or the use of PPE.

“A review of the residents' nursing notes found that residents displaying symptoms of Covid-19 were not identified as such by the nursing staff, and therefore not referred for testing," the report also said.

“At the time of the inspection, Cahercalla Hospital did not have formalised local governance arrangements for the management of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Contrary to the centre's Covid-19 contingency plan, a local outbreak control team had not been convened to advise and oversee the management of the outbreak of Covid-19.

“No Covid-19 lead had been identified.

This resulted in the management of the outbreak being chaotic and disorganised.”

Inspectors also revealed they discovered one resident remained in an isolation unit on their own for five days after their requirement to be isolated had passed.

In response, the home told Hiqa that Mowlam Healthcare Services had since been brought in to take over the day-to-day operations of the centre.

They also said a new “suitably qualified and experienced” person-in-charge had been appointed and a comprehensive review of all staff training was under way.

In addition, among other changes, a “clearly defined management structure” has been put in place.

Cork nursing home

In other reports released by Hiqa on Friday, it emerged that basic infection control measures were not adhered to at a Cork nursing home during a deadly Covid-19 outbreak.

The breaches were discovered after Hiqa inspectors turned up unannounced at St Joseph's Hospital at the Bon Secours Care Village, Mount Desert, Lee Road, Cork on January 28.

This was during an outbreak that had led to the deaths of eight residents during the period January 21 and January 26.

Hiqa also discovered “staff had administered medicines without a prescription”.

An urgent action plan was issued to Bon Secours – which has since made changes – after inspectors for the health watchdog found staff had not ensured an external door of an isolation unit was kept closed.