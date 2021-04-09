New mural pays tribute to beloved Limerick woman Dodo Reddan

Three dogs to a pram and a smile on her face, Limerick’s latest mural pays tribute to one of the city’s most iconic working-class women – Dodo Reddan.

Born Mrs Hanora Quirke in 1922, the woman the city would grow to know as Dodo began her journey on Limerick's Nelson Street.

Her strong love of animals, a disdain for snobbery and a generous heart set Ms Reddan apart from others.

But it will be the sight of her, adorned in black and amber, with a number of her canine companions in a buggy and another furry friend by her side, that will really strike a note of nostalgia for the people of Limerick.

Located at Sráid an Ceoil, St John’s Pavilion, the new mural project was funded by Limerick City and County Council, who collaborated with urban-art initiative Draw Out. The mural was painted by an artist who goes by the name Omin, from Dundalk.

Animals in need

When she wasn’t out helping animals in need, Ms Reddan was known to feed the homeless, collect toys for children, and protest the water charges.

Throughout it all, Ms Reddan’s main love in life were her dogs. She would rarely be seen without them and was always keen to rescue a stray. When she died in 1995, the extent of her kindness towards animals was fully uncovered.

In her home, she had kept and cared for a grand total of 36 dogs, supporting them all, in a one-woman rescue.

The number of dogs was confirmed by Limerick Animal Rescue’s founder Marion Fitzgibbon. who took them in herself.

“She was wonderful,” Ms Fitzgibbon said.

“She sent for me when she was in the St John’s Hospital, and asked me to get the dogs. She knew everything about each dog, and was able to tell me their age, and their character and of course she had a name for every one of them.

She would go out with her buggy at night and try and feed any dog she would come across, sleeping in doorways. She would try and catch them, and bring them home in the buggy too if she could."

Dodo’s other passion was rugby, and more specifically Young Munster RFC. She attended every game and was a regular at Thomond Park.

Unofficial mascot

She became the club’s unofficial mascot, with her pram and dogs always festooned in the Cookies’ colours of black and amber.

“To this day, Dodo Reddan is a name that causes the ears of any Limerick native or rugby fan to prick up, and she has now gone down in history,” Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said.

Cathaoirleach of the Limerick Metropolitan District, Cllr Sarah Kiely, who has been at the forefront in getting the mural painted, said: “The Reddan family is very moved by the project. Dodo was a very intelligent lady who had exceptional handwriting, she didn’t suffer fools and spoke her mind, she is a positive role model and the mural is so bright and has given us something uplifting to look at in a time when people need a lift.”