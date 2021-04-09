Diocesan secretary for Bishop of Waterford claimed WHO was working to 'reduce the global population'

The diocesan secretary for the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore wrote the World Health Organisation was engaged in a conspiracy to "reduce the global population" just weeks before being appointed to the role.

In the piece, Lee Walsh disagreed that parents should be welcoming of vaccines and raised concerns over the measles vaccine, in particular.

"The World Health Organisation is promoting abortion, homosexuality and radical feminism in a bid to reduce the global population. Forgive us Catholic parents if we are a little bit sceptical of their zealous concern for our unvaccinated children," he said in a letter published by The Irish Catholic magazine in July 2019.

Mr Walsh was responding to an article titled ‘Parents are morally obliged to vaccinate their children’.

A few weeks later, in August 2019, he took up the position of diocesan secretary, which involves overseeing finance and administrative duties and being the de facto press officer for Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan.

The bishop came in for criticism this week for an alleged breach of Covid guidelines at a Mass in Tramore, after a screenshot was circulated depicting him in close proximity to a number of other priests on the altar, with no masks worn by any of the men at the time.

Gardaí in Waterford spoke to the bishop about the incident, but no formal warning was issued and it is understood the matter is closed.

Earlier this year, Bishop Cullinan declined to answer questions from the Waterford News and Star on whether he would take the vaccine himself, instead describing it as a "personal matter".

Bishop Cullinan did not comment when contacted about Mr Walsh's remarks.

Mr Walsh declined to comment on his own views on vaccines for Covid-19 and whether he still holds the views expressed in the July 2019 letter.

“My opinions are not in any way relevant to the job,” Mr Walsh said.

I really don't want to be dragged into public life or have any public scrutiny – I'm not in the public sphere.”

He said he "definitely" applied for the role after writing the letter and was appointed in "mid-August" of 2019.

“I totally withdrew [from public life], I understood I can't really have an opinion on things because it wouldn't be appropriate.”

Writing in The Irish Catholic, Mr Walsh said, "Many Catholic parents choose not to allow their children to be vaccinated for several reasons.

Firstly, many of the vaccinations used, including the measles jab contain foetal cells from aborted babies. This violates the principle of cooperation in evil and the principle of the integral good.

"Secondly, there are many adverse side-effects (including death) that have been widely reported from the prescribed vaccines. Finally, Catholic parents just do not trust the state any more when it comes to healthcare."

When contacted, a spokeswoman for the Irish Catholic Bishops Conference said there had been a number of statements from the church's leadership showing support for vaccines as “an essential aspect of the prevention of disease”.