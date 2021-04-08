'No warning', says Killarney GP as over-70s vaccine delivery delayed

The HSE has told GP practices in Killarney that they will not now receive Covid-19 vaccine doses for their over-70s patients, which were expected to arrive next week.

Supplies to vaccinate that age cohort were scheduled to arrive in surgeries across Kerry next week. However, GPs were informed by the HSE on Wednesday that the expected delivery – mainly of the Pfizer vaccine – will not take place.

Killarney GP Dr Gary Stack said there was “no warning, no explanation”, from the HSE.

He said while there was an anticipated shortage of vaccine supplies at the end of March, there was no expectation the rollout in April would be affected.

Sixty doses of the Pfizer vaccine to give the over-80s their second dose are due to arrive, together with 155 doses for the over-70s.

Dr Stack has now been told his surgery is only to receive the 60 doses for the over-80s.

Shortfall

However, he had previously been left short of 30 doses for his over-80s patients' first jab, and that shortfall has yet to be made up.

Dr Stack said he has consulted five other GPs in Killarney, in Cork, and Kilkenny and says all have the same story.

We have tried to interact with the HSE but without success. We have no explanation.”

His over-70s patients were very disappointed as they had been expecting to be vaccinated next week, he told Radio Kerry.

In a response, the HSE said “regrettably, vaccine allocation remains limited by supply”.

This was due to “higher numbers in the age group and limited volume available for allocation” .

It acknowledged the vital role more than 3,000 GPs from 1,300 practices were playing in the vaccination rollout.

“The HSE provides GPs with allocations at least one week in advance of delivery. The HSE expects to be in a position to advise the GP of allocations for week commencing 12 April in the coming days,” it said.

It expected to be able to increase the first-dose allocation to GPs from that date.

GPs had each been provided with “a relationship manager”, dedicated email and phone number, the authority said.