Two first-time novelists shortlisted for Irish Novel of the Year Award at Listowel Writers' Week

Five writers, among them two first-time novelists, have been shortlisted for the 2021 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award at Listowel Writers' Week.

The winner of the €15,000 first prize will be announced in June during the 50th anniversary of one of Ireland’s oldest literary festivals.

Two first-time novelists are among the five writers shortlisted for the prestigious award.

More than 50 novels were submitted for this year’s award by adjudicators – Canadian novelist Rachel Cusk and creative writing teacher and novelist Richard Skinner.

The strength of Irish fiction writing is reflected in the submitted works, with established names competing with the younger brigade for the €15,000 prize for the overall winner.

This Happy by Niamh Campbell and Words to Shape my Name by Laura McKenna are first-time works.

Threshold by Rob Doyle A Sabbatical in Leipzig by Adrian Duncan and Bina by Anakana Schofield have also been selected.

Judge Richard Skinner said: “We judges were thrilled to see the variety and quality of this year’s entries for the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year prize.

There were many novels that impressed us but we feel these five shortlisted novels were the standouts this year for the experiment and playfulness they showed towards form and for their unique statements.

"Each one contained great beauty and originality – a rare combination these days.”

Announcing the shortlist, Catherine Moylan, chairperson of Listowel Writers’ Week, said: “Listowel Writers’ Week has always been a festival where emerging writers are encouraged and welcomed. It is wonderful to see two debut novelists [Niamh Campbell and Laura McKenna] amongst this year’s shortlist.

"We are delighted to be able to continue to celebrate Irish literature and as always, we are most grateful to our sponsors, Kerry Group, for helping us continue this important literary award.”

The overall winner of the €15,000 prize will be announced on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Speaking of its sponsorship, now in its 26th year, Kerry Group’s vice-president of corporate affairs and communications Catherine Keogh said: “We are delighted to continue our support of Listowel Writers Week.

In the last year the role and value of books has never been more appreciated as writers bring us to new worlds and new experiences while our own movement has been so curtailed.

"Congratulations to all of the authors who have been shortlisted and I very much look forward to hearing who will be announced the winner in June.”

The full list of all competition winners – poetry as well as prose – at Listowel Writers’ Week will be announced on June 2. www.writersweek.ie