Man arrested in Cork City after seizure of suspected heroin worth over €4,000 

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized over €4,000 of suspected heroin after the search of a house in Cork City.
Yesterday, just after 4pm and as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí from the Cork City divisional drugs unit, assisted by the Southern Region dog unit, conducted the search of a house in Orchard Court, Blackpool.
€4,100 of suspected heroin and a weighing scales was discovered while a man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene.
He was brought to Mayfield Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.
The suspected heroin has been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.