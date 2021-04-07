SouthDoc to reopen Cork and Kerry branches

The SouthDoc centres in Blackpool and Listowel were closed at the beginning of the pandemic did not reopen at any stage
People in Listowel and north side of Cork city have been without out of hours GP services since the beginning of the pandemic. Photo: Dan Linehan

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 19:19
Caitlín Griffin

Out of hours GP service, SouthDoc, are to reopen their branches in Blackpool and Listowel at the end of this month.

Head of Service Health & Wellbeing for Cork and Kerry Community Healthcare, Priscilla Lynch, has said that SouthDoc has confirmed with the HSE that both centres will begin to accept scheduled appointments towards the end of April.

The news comes just three months after SouthDoc announced it would not reopen its branches in Cork and Kerry, despite having previously said it would reopen on January 18.

The HSE previously shared “grave concerns” with the private company as the services had been closed for over a year, to which SouthDoc said it could not reopen due to "exponential" growth in Covid-19 cases at the time as well as staffing shortages.

In a statement Dr Joanne Montgomery, SouthDoc chairperson, said "The Covid situation has deteriorated dramatically since December, and what was planned and appropriate then has been superseded by events."

This left those on the north side of Cork city and in the Listowel area of Kerry forced to travel long distances to access out-of-hours GP services.

The SouthDoc centres in Blackpool and Listowel were closed at the beginning of the pandemic did not reopen at any stage. 

SouthDoc has still to confirm to the HSE the dates in April in which the reopening will occur.

