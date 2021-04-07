Public appetite drives Cork City street pedestrianisation

Some 17 streets in Cork are to be pedestrianised permanently by Cork City Council, with work to begin next week.

The streets were temporarily pedestrianised last summer to facilitate outdoor dining and social distancing as part of the “Reimagining Cork City” programme.

Following a hugely positive reaction to this initiative and a series of public consultations, it was agreed to permanently pedestrianise 17 of these streets.

Resurfacing works on Caroline Street, Pembroke Street, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cook Street and Maylor Street by Cork City Council and its contractors, Lagan Asphalt Ltd, will begin on April 12.

Weather depending, similar works are expected to begin on Paul Street, St Peter and Paul’s Place, Little Ann Street and Little Cross Street on April 19.

Traders are encouraged to arrange deliveries before 9:30am on these dates, as the streets will be inaccessible to vehicles once works begin.

Last year, Cork City Council and the Cork City Local Enterprise Office worked with communities, traders, streets and business representative groups to introduce measures to allow the city to be enjoyed in a new, safe way.

This included the temporary pedestrianisation of 1.3km of city streets and the waiver of outdoor seating licence fees to allow up to 1,000 residents and visitors to eat and drink alfresco; enhanced greening of the city; the pedestrianisation of a further 1.3km of amenity space at the Marina; the improvement of existing cycling infrastructure and the creation of 4km of new cycle lanes citywide.

Cork City Council invested just under €2m in these programmes.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh, said: “The Cork City spirit is nothing if not resilient – just over a century ago it faced down the devastation of the Burning of Cork and now we find ourselves again ready to rise from the ashes of Covid-19, with new and innovative ways of living, working and doing business, reimagining our city’s infrastructure.

"The recent Government announcement of an unprecedented investment of almost €400m in Cork City shows that our own confidence in the city’s ability to bounce back is reflected nationally.”

Director of operations at Cork City Council, David Joyce said: “The permanent pedestrianisation of these streets is a measure that accelerates our long-term vision for creating sustainable urban growth.

"All of these works being undertaken by Cork City Council are aimed at making the city a safe, inclusive and pleasant place for residents, shoppers and visitors and to support local business.

"Encouraging people to live in, shop in, recreate in and visit Cork City is of critical importance to us all going forward and to the future vitality of the city as an attractive and desirable place to be.”

The 17 streets which will be either fully pedestrianised or pedestrianised for much of the working day are:

Oliver Plunkett Street

Cook Street South

Caroline Street

Pembroke Street

Princes Street South

The Marina, Grafton Street

Marlboro Street South

Robert Street

Morgan Street

Smith Street, Beasley Street

Tuckey Street

Little Cross Street

Little Ann Street

Emmet Place

Peter and Paul’s Place and part of Paul Street