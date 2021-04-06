Almost half of Tipp straying 10km from home, but most in Munster still moving cautiously

Tipperary remains the worst Munster county by a distance for compliance with Covid-19 travel restrictions, with almost half now venturing beyond 10km of their homes, new figures show.

The county maintained its position of fifth lowest in terms of the percentage of its population which remained within 10km for the week ending March 26, according to indicators released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Just 51% of Tipperary’s residents stayed close to home during that week, a fall from 52.5% over the previous seven days, according to the weekly Staying Local Indicator (SLI).

That figure was significantly lower than the State’s average, which saw 64.2% of people across the country stay within touching distance of home.

The current 5km restriction on exercise away from home is set to be relaxed to 20km from next Monday, April 12, with people similarly allowed travel the same distance across county boundaries from that date.

Outdoor interactions

The latest CSO report also comes at a time when new research suggests that only 0.1% of Covid infections in Ireland to date have resulted from outdoor interactions, although the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has since declared that figure to be “misleading”.

Other Munster counties have displayed a far higher level of compliance compared with Tipperary in recent days.

Limerick, Waterford, and Cork, the three most urbanised counties in the province, are in fourth, fifth and sixth place in the country overall, with compliance levels of 63.1%, 62.9% and 62.7% respectively over the seven day period in question.

Kerry and Clare, meanwhile, had scores of 57% and 56% respectively.

Dublin continues to be the county with by far the highest rates of abiding by the restrictions, at 79.2%, although like everywhere else bar one county, that figure had fallen significantly, by a full percentage point from the previous week, as adherence begins to waver.

Co Monaghan was the only county to show no movement whatsoever, with its level of compliance remaining rooted on 56.8%.

Connacht was by far the worst-performing province across the week in question, with three counties – Roscommon, Mayo, and Leitrim – of the country’s four worst compliance rates, the other being Carlow.

Biggest reduction in compliance

Co Meath, meanwhile, saw the biggest reduction in compliance in one week, with a 1.6 percentage point drop to 60.7%. No counties showed a positive movement in terms of sticking by the rules, while the fall countrywide was 0.9 of a percentage point.

At the beginning of the current lockdown, in late December of last year, the rate of compliance countrywide was actually some distance off the average current figure, standing at 58%.

In fact, the percentage of people following the rules peaked in early February at 68.5%. The figure has been sliding reasonably consistently since that time.

The mobility data report is compiled by the CSO using anonymised data from Three Ireland’s network users as a proxy for the country as a whole.