Lead vaccinator Aífe O’Connell talks through the entire process, which takes about a half an hour
WATCH: Everything you need to know about getting vaccinated at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Vaccination lead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Aífe O’Connell, a clinical nurse manager on the paediatric ward at Mercy University Hospital.

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 11:26
Anna O’Donoghue

A new two-minute video explaining everything you need to know if you receive a vaccination appointment at Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been posted by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

The vast size of the 30-booth vaccination centre could be overwhelming for some people but here, lead vaccinator Aífe O’Connell talks through the entire process, which she explains takes “about a half an hour”.

"That's 15 minutes to arrive and have your vaccination and 15 minutes in the observation area before you go home."

On arrival to the site, you will enter via Monaghan Road, ground staff will then direct you to the second floor of the building, where you will register your credentials. When this is complete, you will be guided to the vaccination area.

The video shows a vaccine being administered and explains what will happen when you enter the booth.

 

Ms O'Connell recommends you wear loose clothing to make your journey as comfortable as it can be.

Vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry are established as a joint project between Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the South/South West Hospital Group.

