School staff's CPR training helps save Cork teen's life

Conal is recovering well following the serious incident.

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 06:15
Michelle McGlynn

Quick thinking by staff at St Paul's School in Cork saved the life of a 15-year-old pupil recently.

It was thanks to First Aid training that school staff were able to help when Conal McAuliffe collapsed suddenly.

Students at the special needs school were taking part in a St Patrick's Day parade on March 16 when Conal suffered a cardiac arrest. He was unresponsive and was not breathing.

Staff jumped to action performing CPR and using the school's defibrillator.

When the ambulance service rapid response arrived on the scene, Conal was once again breathing on his own.

The ambulance crew provided advanced critical care at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital.

Once Conal was stable, he was transferred by ambulance to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Dublin where he remained in an induced coma for a number of days.

Thankfully, Conal is recovering well following the serious incident.

His mother Annemarie has expressed her gratitude to every person who played a role in his recovery.

Ger O Dea of the National Ambulance Service shared Conal's story and said it shows that it takes a system to save a life.

From bystanders administering CPR to calling the emergency services, community first responders and ambulance services to critical care doctors and in-hospital aftercare - it takes a whole team of people working seamlessly to save a person's life.

In Conal's case, the work to save him began with the school staff knowing what to do and remembering those steps when in an emergency situation.

Mr O Dea said the message to take away from Conal's story is simple - learn CPR, save a life.

