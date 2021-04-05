'A character with a twinkle in her eye': Cork's Mary McGrath dies on her 105th birthday

Popular Cork woman Mary McGrath has passed away today, the day of her 105th birthday.

Ms McGrath, who was born on the day of the 1916 Easter Rising, had recently recovered from Covid-19.

Late of Barrack Street in Cork city, she was being cared for at Bishopscourt Nursing Home while she recovered from a broken arm as well as the coronavirus.

Before the pandemic, Ms McGrath was often found at the Ballyphehane Community Centre. She had celebrated her 104th birthday weeks into the pandemic as her friends and neighbours threw her a physically distanced party outside her home.

With the help of family, friends and neighbours, she had been able to live independently in her home until a fall at Christmas resulted in a broken arm.

She was hospitalised and while receiving treatment, contracted Covid. Although she was seriously ill for some time, she had rallied.

Just weeks ago, she was making plans to mark her 105th birthday today.

Cork Councillor Mick Finn paid tribute to her calling her a legend of Barrack Street and the South Parish.

"I recall dancing with her at Céilí Cois Locha during my year as Lord Mayor. I also visited her at home and in the Ballyphehane day centre.

She was a great character with a twinkle in her eye: she once told me the secret to longevity was not to get married!

"She will be greatly missed by all her friends and great neighbours in O’Leary Place."

As well as living through the 1916 Rising and Covid-19, Ms McGrath lived through the Spanish flu pandemic and two World Wars.

During her long life, she worked in Joyce's lemonade factory in Cork city and UCC's dairy science department where she recalled the joy of testing ice creams.

UCC honoured her five years ago for her involvement in lifelong learning.