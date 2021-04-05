Five rescued after two boats capsize off Youghal

Emergency services are attending the scene.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 17:44
Ryan O’Rourke

Emergency services were called to the scene of an incident at Knockadoon Pier, where two boats were reported to have capsized.

Gardaí confirmed that five people were removed from the water by the Coast Guard.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that Gardaí attached to Youghal GS attended the scene this afternoon Monday, April 5 at approximately 3.15pm.

“We have been advised that the Coast Guard have removed five persons from the water and we have no further details at this time,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Youghal Lifeboat Station said there was a report of a boat capsized off Knockadoon Pier, and a lifeboat from Youghal was launched, and three casualties were taken from the water.

The Lifeboat Station was then informed of another boat, which was also capsized, with a further two people rescued from the water.

The spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries, with both boats being “righted and under tow.” 

One of the boats is understood to have been assisted by a lifeboat from Youghal, and the other was assisted by a boat from Ballycotton Lifeboat Station.

All five who were rescued from the water were taken to Knockadoon, where there were two ambulances waiting for them, the spokesperson said.

cork
