Anti-lockdown protest ongoing in Cork city centre

An anti-lockdown event in Cork city centre has heard calls for every town and village in the country to mount similar protests every Monday.
A crowd of about 300 gathered at the event, which started at the city's Grand Parade and marched down the main thoroughfare of St Patrick's Street.
Speakers and performers are continuing to address the crowd and gardaí are maintaining a discreet presence with about 30 uniformed officers, members of the mounted bike unit, and plainclothes officers observing the proceedings.
During the course of a long ranging speech, during which he attacked the health restrictions, big pharma and successive governments, one of the main speakers Diarmaid Ó Cadhla called on people in every town and village to mount peaceful lockdown protests every Monday.
“Let’s make it a tradition,” he said.
He also urged anyone who has received Covid-19 fines, not to pay them.
“If needs be we will end up in court,” he said.
“If they want to fine us, let’s flood the courts.”
He said only the mass movement of people and solidarity of people will “turn back this attack on our society”.
