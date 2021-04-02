Irish tourist page apologises after 'disturbing' April Fool's post

A Facebook page promoting tourism in Doolin, Co Clare has apologised after posting an April Fools joke, which made light of deaths by suicide at the nearby Cliffs of Moher.

In the post, which has since been deleted, the Doolin - Visit Doolin page implied that the cliffs themselves would be lowered by 200 metres for "health and safety".

The post, which included an image of a person jumping into water from high rocks, had a message saying that the reduction in height would also lead to a reduction in the number of deaths by suicide in the area.

The page received strong criticism with many Facebook users branding the post as "disgraceful" and "disturbing".

One commenter wrote: "As a person with mental problems I find this post very disturbing.. I have a good sense of humour but this is very very hurtful to numerous people, family and relations of suicide victims in particular.. Shameful.."

The page has since apologised "if anyone was offended" by what was written.

In a post, which also is no longer available on the Visit Doolin page, a moderator wrote: "Hi Fans. It seems one of our members posted an April 1st post, while humour intended, it may have caused offence to some.. If anyone was offended, I will take flak. Niamh."

Doolin Tourism, a co-operative of local businesses, say they have no connection with the Visit Doolin page, and "strongly condemns the words and actions of the imposter."

They said: "Doolin Tourism... is the only official organisation that promotes Doolin as a destination."

They have called for the permanent removal of the Visit Doolin page "as it is causing extreme stress to our community and now the wider public."

If you are affected by issues raised in this article, call Samaritans on 116 123, or text 50808. Both are free, available 24/7 and staffed by trained professionals.