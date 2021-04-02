Irish tourist page apologises after 'disturbing' April Fool's post

Irish tourist page apologises after 'disturbing' April Fool's post

The Cliffs of Moher

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 18:00
Greg Murphy

A Facebook page promoting tourism in Doolin, Co Clare has apologised after posting an April Fools joke, which made light of deaths by suicide at the nearby Cliffs of Moher.

In the post, which has since been deleted, the Doolin - Visit Doolin page implied that the cliffs themselves would be lowered by 200 metres for "health and safety".

The post, which included an image of a person jumping into water from high rocks, had a message saying that the reduction in height would also lead to a reduction in the number of deaths by suicide in the area.

The page received strong criticism with many Facebook users branding the post as "disgraceful" and "disturbing".

One commenter wrote: "As a person with mental problems I find this post very disturbing.. I have a good sense of humour but this is very very hurtful to numerous people, family and relations of suicide victims in particular.. Shameful.."

The page has since apologised "if anyone was offended" by what was written.

In a post, which also is no longer available on the Visit Doolin page, a moderator wrote: "Hi Fans. It seems one of our members posted an April 1st post, while humour intended, it may have caused offence to some.. If anyone was offended, I will take flak. Niamh."

Doolin Tourism, a co-operative of local businesses, say they have no connection with the Visit Doolin page, and "strongly condemns the words and actions of the imposter."

They said: "Doolin Tourism... is the only official organisation that promotes Doolin as a destination."

They have called for the permanent removal of the Visit Doolin page "as it is causing extreme stress to our community and now the wider public."

If you are affected by issues raised in this article, call Samaritans on 116 123, or text 50808. Both are free, available 24/7 and staffed by trained professionals.

More in this section

Large crowds dispersed from Bell's Field as residents' unease grows at location's popularity Large crowds dispersed from Bell's Field as residents' unease grows at location's popularity
Coronavirus - Sat Mar 6, 2021 Three charged over anti-lockdown protest in Cork 
Man held as high-speed chase across Cork City ends in collision Man held as high-speed chase across Cork City ends in collision
Irish tourist page apologises after 'disturbing' April Fool's post

Man arrested after aggressive behaviour at Cork services station

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 8
  • 24
  • 43
  • 47
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices