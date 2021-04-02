Man arrested after aggressive behaviour at Cork services station

A man arrested for breaches of the Public Order Act at a Cork services station has been charged and is due before Cork City district court later this month on April 27.

A customer at Top Oil Ballyvolane service station described the man's aggressive behaviour and abuse of staff and members of the public.

Gardaí responded to reports of the man's behaviour at around 8.30pm last night at the filling station in the Ballyhooly road area.

The customer said there was no security staff at the store and that a staff member from the nearby Supermacs fast food takeaway needed to intervene.

The man was arrested on the forecourt of the service and taken to Mayfield garda station.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said the man was later charged at the garda station once in custody.

"Gardaí received reports of a man behaving aggressively at a filling station in the Ballyhooly Road area of Cork on April 1 at approximately 8:30pm.

"Gardaí attended the scene and the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested for breaches of the Public Order Act.

"The man was taken to Mayfield Garda Station and has since been charged.

"He is due to appear before Cork City District Court on the morning of April 27," the statement said.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Cork city have seized a sum of cash, two watches and a car.

During a routine patrol using the Garda Mobility App on Lower Glanmire Road at around 9.30am a car was stopped.

Gardaí were able to determine the car had no tax and no insurance.

After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, Gardaí carried out a search of the vehicle.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €18,000 in cash and two suspected Rolex watches believed to be worth around €18,000.