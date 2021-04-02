Large crowds dispersed from Bells field as residents' unease grows at location's popularity

Gardaí responded to multiple outdoor social gatherings last night across Cork City in what the Lord Mayor of Cork Joe Kavanagh described as "just bedlam".

Mr Kavanagh said gardaí resources are stretched thin attempting to clear outdoor gatherings across the north and south side of the city.

Residents near Bells field on the northside of the city are growing concerned about the popularity of the area for young people to gather and socialise.

Mr Kavanagh said residents began to contact him just after 6pm about young people congregating to drink in the area and that well over 100 people had gathered in the park.

Gardaí dispersed the crowds gathered at the popular park late last night. File picture.

Gardaí eventually arrived late last night to disperse the crowds, Mr Kavanagh said, but were busy responding to other incidents across the city including at the Lough.

A video on social media showed people dispersing at the Lough after gardaí arrived to move them along.

"The gardaí's resources are very stretched at the moment, the whole city with the good weather and students and young people looking to get out, last night was just bedlam in the city, it was absolutely, and the gardaí resources were stretched to the limit," said Mr Kavanagh.

"There was over a 100 up in Bells field last night and they were coming and going all night, at one stage there was well in excess of 120 to 150," he said.

He said gardaí will target Bells field over the Easter Bank holiday weekend in response to the location's growing popularity. He is appealing to people to not gather in large numbers in public areas as they are "the last thing we need".

Mr Kavnagh said he would hate to see the Cork City's progress in suppressing the spread of the coronavirus.

"The people of Cork have been so resilient in observing the various guidelines that have been put in place," said Mr Kavanagh, "It's a case of maintaining that momentum moving forward."

"I'd appeal to parents," he said, "If you think your teenager is going to be part of a large social gathering, please discourage it to the best of your ability."

Under current public health guidelines, mass outdoor gatherings are not permitted under Level 5 restrictions due to the risk of coronavirus spread.

Non-essential travel is also not permitted beyond 5km from your home.