Cork mental health unit did not respect patient dignity and privacy, inspection finds

A mental health unit at a Cork hospital was “not adequately sized” and did not respect patients’ dignity and privacy, an independent inspection has found.

The Mental Health Commission has published four inspection reports for facilities in Co Cork. Across the four centres, it found four critical and nine high-risk non-compliances.

Overall compliance at St Michael’s Unit, a 50-bed unit located on the first floor of the Mercy University Hospital in Cork City, has increased in recent years from 71% in 2019 to 82% in 2020.

However, inspectors highlighted four "high" and two "critical" non-compliances at the premises, particularly with respect to patients' privacy and dignity.

Space was very tight

The inspection found that in one particular room which housed two residents, space was very tight, and privacy was “acutely compromised”.

There was a small sitting room which under normal circumstances could not accommodate 32 residents, at the time of inspection, even fewer residents could access the sitting room due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

The inspection also found that residents’ relaxation and recreational areas were very limited.

The approved centre had a conservatory that was locked at the time of inspection.

Residents could only access it under supervision, as residents had been using it as a smoking area. The inspector said this “further reduced” communal space.

Hazards

The inspector also highlighted hazards in the centre, referring to several pieces of equipment which were left in the corridor and communal area.

"Furthermore, ligature points were evident on windows and door handles, straps on bins, door mechanisms, and pipes on walls. No work had been conducted on these ligature points since the last inspection," the report said.

Inspector of mental health services Dr Susan Finnerty said she was “particularly disappointed” the centre had not made improvements to ensure residents had access to personal space.

“This particular unit was not adequately sized to provide an environment that respected residents’ privacy and dignity,” she said.

Space and privacy

Dr Finnerty said it was “extremely important” that people who are unwell are afforded an appropriate level of space and privacy.

“Research has shown that psychiatric facilities need to have adequate space for people to have privacy, regulate interpersonal interactions, avoid stressful situations, and have access to outside space,” she added.

St Michael's Unit has detailed a corrective and preventative action plan in response to each of the non-compliances raised in the inspection.

Separately, in units 2, 3, 4 and 8 at St Stephen’s Hospital, outside the village of Glanmire, compliance had risen from 70% in 2019 to 74% in 2020.

However, the inspector noted ligature points throughout each of the units and found the centre was “not kept in a good state of repair externally and internally”.

Critical non-compliances

In the acute mental health unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH), meanwhile, two critical non-compliances were identified around record keeping.

The inspector found that while a Medication Prescription and Administration Record (MPAR) was maintained for each resident, they did not detail a record of all medications administered.

One MPAR did not include a record of resident refusals and there was also no pharmacist assigned to the approved centre, the report says.