72,000 cigarettes seized following search of a car in Limerick

A Russian national in his 30s was questioned and investigations are ongoing
72,000 cigarettes seized following search of a car in Limerick

Revenue officers said that the cigarettes had an estimated retail value of over €50,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €39,565.

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 18:32
Steve Neville

More than 72,000 cigarettes have been seized following the search of a car in Limerick.

Revenue officers said that the cigarettes had an estimated retail value of over €50,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €39,565.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and gardaí from Limerick’s Henry Street station, following the search of a vehicle in Limerick.

They said that the illicit cigarettes were branded ‘L&M Red’, ‘L&M Blue’ and ‘Winston Blue’.

A spokesperson said that a Russian national in his 30s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

A statement added: “If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

Read More

€30,000 raised in one day for Cork man who suffered traumatic brain injury

More in this section

File Photo Serious crime dropped by over a third last year, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics O Teen arrested in relation to burglaries and criminal damage incidents in Tipperary
€30,000 raised in one day for Cork man who suffered traumatic brain injury €30,000 raised in one day for Cork man who suffered traumatic brain injury
New Covid antibody testing service opens at Shannon Airport New Covid antibody testing service opens at Shannon Airport
72,000 cigarettes seized following search of a car in Limerick

Parents welcome appointment system after buying childrens' shoes became a 'clandestine operation' 

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices