72,000 cigarettes seized following search of a car in Limerick

More than 72,000 cigarettes have been seized following the search of a car in Limerick.
Revenue officers said that the cigarettes had an estimated retail value of over €50,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €39,565.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and gardaí from Limerick’s Henry Street station, following the search of a vehicle in Limerick.
They said that the illicit cigarettes were branded ‘L&M Red’, ‘L&M Blue’ and ‘Winston Blue’.
A spokesperson said that a Russian national in his 30s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.
A statement added: “If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”