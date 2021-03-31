Teen arrested in relation to burglaries and criminal damage incidents in Tipperary

A teenager has been arrested in Tipperary in relation to recent burglaries and criminal damage incidents.
Gardaí carried out two searches under warrant on Tuesday.
The operation related to “eight burglaries and two criminal damage incidents in Clonmel on the night of March 21 and March 26,” gardaí said.
They said that a man, aged in his late teens, was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí said that he has since been released.
They added that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.