Gardaí recover stolen vintage tractor 400km away from West Cork owner

The tractor was reported stolen last week on March 24 and gardaí from Schull and the Bantry District Detective Unit attended the scene and began an investigation.
No arrests have been made into the investigation over the stolen vintage tractor from West Cork. 

Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 11:56
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry after recovering a vintage tractor stolen from West Cork in a burglary.

The tractor was taken from a shed on land near Schull, Co Cork but later recovered over 400km away in Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim. 

Two days later on March 26, gardaí located the tractor some 400km away from the tractor was first reported stolen. 

The vintage tractor has since been returned to its owner. 

No arrests have been as of yet but gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance to date. 

Saturday, March 27, 2021

