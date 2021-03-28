WATCH: Treacherous sea conditions assailed Cork sea rescue 

Dramatic footage of the treacherous weather and sea conditions that challenged the LÉ George Bernard Shaw and Castletownbere RNLI as they rescued a stricken Cork trawler has been released.

The fishing vessel, Ellie Adamh, sank today just north of the Bull Rock at the entrance of Kenmare bay early in the afternoon, a day after the seven strong crew were airlifted to safety by the Irish Coast Guard last night.

The seven crewmen were taken off the ship at at Castletownbere, one by one, after drifting at sea for more than 24 hours.

Earlier attempts by the Valentia Coast guard failed after a tug dispatched to recover the drifting vessel was hit by a huge wave which smashed three windows in its wheelhouse.

The Castletownbere Lifeboat was tasked and it assisted the tug ashore while the Irish Naval vessel, the LÉ George Bernard Shaw, went to assist the fishing vessel.

But a swell of up to eight metres and 50-knot winds prevented three attempts to establish a tow with the stricken boat and the Coast Guard rescue helicopter R115 was tasked.

The LÉ George Bernard Shaw remained on scene as the helicopter crew dropped pumps to the crew on the crippled boat to help them clear the water.

Later, the LÉ George Bernard Shaw towed the stricken fishing boat off the West Cork coast into Bantry.

In a statement last night , the Irish Coast Guard said: "Late this afternoon in light of deteriorating weather conditions and concern over the stability of the Irish fishing vessel Ellie Adhamh, it was decided to evacuate the seven-person crew.

"The Waterford- and Shannon-based coast guard helicopters who were on standby off the south-west coast were retasked to the scene by Valentia Coast Guard, [which was] co-ordinating the operation.

With support from the LÉ George Bernard Shaw and Castletownbere RNLI all-weather lifeboat, the crew were successfully airlifted onto R117 and brought safely to Cork.

"The crew are understood to be in good spirits.

"In light of the prevailing conditions the evacuation proved to be extremely challenging and the successful outcome is testimony to the skill and professionalism of all involved.