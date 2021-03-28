Many people don't feel safe cycling with their child in Cork 

Almost a third of people admit they would never feel comfortable cycling with their child in and around Cork city.

This is according to a survey by the Cork Cycling Campaign, which spoke to more than 1,000 members of the public aged between 18-65, including both cyclists and non-cyclists.

It said it combined its results with those of the previous year, to prepare "a comprehensive report capturing valuable insights on public opinion".

Among its findings are that:

Less than 1% of people surveyed enjoy dedicated cycle infrastructure for at least 75% of their trip.

64% reported encountering illegally-parked vehicles on cycle lanes either very frequently or on almost every trip.

Almost a third would never feel comfortable cycling with their child with them in Cork.

85% of people, whether they cycle or not, agreed that 30km/h speed limits are appropriate for Cork City Council to implement.

The group said it has sent a copy of its report to key stakeholders including Cork City Council, the National Transport Authority, and minister Eamon Ryan.

'Shift in thinking needed'

According to Cork Cycling Campaign chair Conn Donovan: “The results of the survey demonstrate a clear need for Cork City Council and the National Transport Authority to listen to the concerns of people who cycle in Cork and also the concerns of people who wish to cycle in Cork but are concerned about their safety.

It’s great to see plans coming down the road for new cycle lanes, greenways, and other facilities but if we are to promote mass cycling in Cork, and reap all the rewards that this offers the city, there needs to be a shift in thinking and the sooner this happens the better.

According to the campaign, respondents regard road safety concerns as the greatest obstacle to cycling.

"However, the six most cited safety concerns are all addressable through appropriate council action," a spokesperson for the group said.

Another finding was that around half of the survey respondents felt that improvements made in 2020 as part of the city’s Covid-19 mobility plan were either ‘good’ or ‘excellent’.

'An eye-opening experience'

Cork Cycling Campaign works with local councils and public bodies, community groups, and other institutions to advocate and advise on improved cycling infrastructure and to encourage people to cycle.

The Campaign’s focus is primarily on everyday cycling – that is, cycling as a form of transport.

Mr Donovan encouraged anyone who doubts the integrity of the findings in this report to take their loved ones out for a cycle in Cork.

"It can be an eye-opening experience and this is a real shame as Cork has huge potential to be a bike-friendly city,” he added.