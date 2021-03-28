Used needles found scattered in Limerick residential area

Residents of a Limerick suburb are looking for answers on how to tackle the growing issue of drug litter, as used needles are left scattered in a residential area.

One Farranshone resident, who lives near a ‘problem spot’ close to Shelbourne Avenue, described how a family discovered a small amount of drugs that were hidden in a sweet packet.

The drugs were found not far from an area where children would walk to school.

A large number of used needles, empty syringes, prescription drug packets, and burnt tinfoil have also been found at the site.

“We conduct a lot of community cleanups in the area from time to time, people will report back to me that they'd be finding various items,” the resident said.

“Last week a family found some items which they believed contained drugs. They took them to the local Garda station and found out it did actually contain drugs."

The resident said the drugs were in a plastic egg-shaped casing which is found in popular children sweets.

The resident has called for increased education around substance abuse and the implementation of a training scheme, which would teach community groups how to safely handle drug litter such as used needles.

Local sources suggest that the increase in drug use in this area correlates with a high Garda presence in another part of the city, which is pushing drug users away from locations they would have used before.

Local Sinn Féin councillor John Costelloe said he had received a large number of calls from concerned residents, which he had in turn lodged with the Limerick City and County Council.

There is an epidemic of drugs in this city, and I don’t think the authorities are fully aware of it

“Drug addicts are fighting a battle themselves, so they likely won’t be thinking about where they are dumping their needles. The real way to tackle this problem is through education."

Mr Costelloe explained that there were a number of community groups in the Thomondgate area trained to handle drug litter such as used needles. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has put a halt to their activities.

“I’m just appealing to people not to handle any drug paraphernalia. Call the council and lodge it with them,” he said.