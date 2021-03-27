Two men arrested and weapons seized after intelligence operation in Co Kerry

An ongoing garda operation in Kerry has seen the arrest of two men under the Offences Against the State Act and the seizure of weapons and explosives.
The two men, one in his 50s and one in his 20s, were arrested under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.
Both are being held at a Garda station in Co Kerry. Gardaí did not specify in which station the men are being held.
The arrests resulted from a series of searches today in Co Kerry conducted by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), Gardaí from the Kerry Division and members from the Irish Defence Forces.
Gardaí seized ammunition, firearms and explosive components discovered during the searches.
A statement from An Garda Síochána said investigations are ongoing.