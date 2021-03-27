Gardaí issue witness appeal after two churches burgled in Tipperary

In both incidents, a small quantity of cash was taken from collections in both churches at the candle shrines. 
Both burglaries took place last night and in the early hours of this morning. File picture. 

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 15:35
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí attended the scene of two suspected burglaries this morning in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. 

Last night and in the early hours of this morning, suspects forced their way into Powerstown Church and St Oliver's Church. 

 

No arrests have been made yet but an investigation has begun. 

In a statement, gardaí said they are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for anyone who saw persons acting suspiciously to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052-617 7640.

Man charged with sexual exploitation of schoolgirl

